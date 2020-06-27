01:17
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia talk over the phone

Heads of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Russia Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the conversation the parties discussed cooperation issues that are of interest to both countries.

Vladimir Putin thanked his Kyrgyz counterpart for his visit to Moscow and expressed regret for not participation in the parade on Red Square in honor of the 75th anniversary of victory in the World War II.

«Vladimir Putin also expressed gratitude to the servicemen from the Kyrgyz Republic for decent representing of their republic in the ranks of the participants of the Victory Parade,» the statement says.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked the head of Russia for the invitation to take part in the festive events. «He noted that the decision to not participate in the military parade was primarily caused by concerns for the health of veterans and heads of foreign delegations,» the press service said.

The two heads of state agreed to maintain a high level of strategic partnership.

Recall, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, being in the capital of Russia, refrained from participation in events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The decision was made, according to the algorithm of actions, in connection with detection of coronavirus in persons accompanying him.
