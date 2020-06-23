Members of Cabinet fined 140,000 soms for violation of mask requirement

Members of the Government of Kyrgyzstan were fined for violation of the mask requirement and non-observance of social distance during collective photographing as part of a farewell ceremony for the former Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center of Bishkek reported.

A total of 28 officials were fined, including the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, the ex-Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, and the Vice Prime Ministers.

Administrative punishment was imposed under Article 150 of the Code of Violations «Violation of the requirements of technical regulations, sanitary rules, hygienic standards and other regulatory legal acts in the field of public health.»

The total amount of fines is 140,000 soms.

Users of social media criticized members of the Government of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the former Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Kubatbek Boronov, appointed the day before, for the lack of masks and non-observance of distance during transfer of power ceremony.