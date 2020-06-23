15:43
USD 74.99
EUR 84.17
RUB 1.08
English

Members of Cabinet fined 140,000 soms for violation of mask requirement

Members of the Government of Kyrgyzstan were fined for violation of the mask requirement and non-observance of social distance during collective photographing as part of a farewell ceremony for the former Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center of Bishkek reported.

A total of 28 officials were fined, including the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, the ex-Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, and the Vice Prime Ministers.

Administrative punishment was imposed under Article 150 of the Code of Violations «Violation of the requirements of technical regulations, sanitary rules, hygienic standards and other regulatory legal acts in the field of public health.»

The total amount of fines is 140,000 soms.

Users of social media criticized members of the Government of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the former Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Kubatbek Boronov, appointed the day before, for the lack of masks and non-observance of distance during transfer of power ceremony.
link: https://24.kg/english/157124/
views: 93
Print
Related
Bishkek City Hall fines cafes and minibuses for more than 2 million soms
Entrepreneurs fined almost 2 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
Four Bishkek cafes fined for non-compliance with Health Ministry requirements
Eight car drivers fined for violation of order in Bishkek
About 1 mln soms in fines written out for non-compliance with sanitary standards
At least 64 enterprises fined for violation of sanitary standards in Osh city
13 owners of shops, gas filling stations fined in Issyk-Kul region
Enterprises fined 170,000 soms for violation of sanitary standards
123 vehicles placed on impoundment lots due to non-payment of fines
Vehicles impounded in Bishkek for non-payment of traffic fines
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
23 June, Tuesday
15:19
Bishkek city could be closed in case coronavirus incidence not decline Bishkek city could be closed in case coronavirus incide...
15:10
Bishkek, Osh hospitals increase number of places for coronavirus patients
14:57
Members of Cabinet fined 140,000 soms for violation of mask requirement
14:44
Earthquake hits Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
14:39
Saudi Arabia cancels Hajj for pilgrims because of coronavirus