Saudi Arabia cancels Hajj for pilgrims because of coronavirus

The Saudi authorities allowed to participate in the Hajj only to a small number of Muslim pilgrims, who are already in the Kingdom, because of coronavirus this year. RIA Novosti reports.

Saudi Arabia will not accept pilgrims from abroad this year.

«In connection with the pandemic and the danger posed by coronavirus for large crowds, the Hajj in 1441 according to the Muslim calendar (2020 — according to the Christian calendar) will take place with participation of a limited number of pilgrims of various nationalities who are already in the country for reasons of the need to preserve people’s health,» the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement.

The territory of Mecca, where the holy places for the Muslims are located, is still closed for free movement due to the large number of infected with coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia takes the first place among Arab countries in the number of cases of coronavirus with more than 161,000 infected.