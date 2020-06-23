No new coronavirus cases registered in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

No new cases of coronavirus were registered in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Sources in the Parliament told 24.kg news agency.

The staff of the office and the press service work remotely. All contact persons have been tested, both from among the workers of the Parliament and among the elected representatives. It is not planned to quarantine the White House building, but journalists and visitors will not be allowed in. Plenary sessions will be held on schedule with live broadcasting. Those parliament members whose PCR analysis showed a negative result will go to work.

Not all deputies passed tests. Some of them refused, explaining that they did not contact the infected and did not have any symptoms.

Earlier, coronavirus was confirmed in Beishenaly Nurdinov, a member of Kyrgyzstan faction. He contracted COVID-19 and contacted almost all of his colleagues, with the exception of the Speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov. The leader of Onuguu-Progress faction, Bakyt Torobaev, is also infected.

Bir Bol and SDPK did not confirm information about infected deputies of the factions.

On June 18, coronavirus was confirmed in Ibraim Nurakun uulu, the head of the press service of the Parliament. On June 22, three members of the parliament office tested positive for COVID-19.