12:40
USD 74.99
EUR 84.17
RUB 1.08
English

No new coronavirus cases registered in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

No new cases of coronavirus were registered in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Sources in the Parliament told 24.kg news agency.

The staff of the office and the press service work remotely. All contact persons have been tested, both from among the workers of the Parliament and among the elected representatives. It is not planned to quarantine the White House building, but journalists and visitors will not be allowed in. Plenary sessions will be held on schedule with live broadcasting. Those parliament members whose PCR analysis showed a negative result will go to work.

Not all deputies passed tests. Some of them refused, explaining that they did not contact the infected and did not have any symptoms.

Earlier, coronavirus was confirmed in Beishenaly Nurdinov, a member of Kyrgyzstan faction. He contracted COVID-19 and contacted almost all of his colleagues, with the exception of the Speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov. The leader of Onuguu-Progress faction, Bakyt Torobaev, is also infected.

Bir Bol and SDPK did not confirm information about infected deputies of the factions.

On June 18, coronavirus was confirmed in Ibraim Nurakun uulu, the head of the press service of the Parliament. On June 22, three members of the parliament office tested positive for COVID-19.
link: https://24.kg/english/157057/
views: 114
Print
Related
Coronavirus confirmed in 22 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
163 new cases of coronavirus registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 3,519 in total
Another person dies from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
33 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Employee of Ombudsman’s Office of Kyrgyzstan infected with coronavirus
Three residents of Dzhany-Dzher village test positive for COVID-19
Azattyk employee contracts COVID-19, office switches to remote work
22 employees of Emergencies Ministry get infected with coronavirus
Three more employees of Jalal-Abad City Hall contract coronavirus
Coronavirus confirmed in employee of CEC office in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
23 June, Tuesday
12:29
At least 19 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Korea, Japan, the Philippines At least 19 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Korea,...
12:25
Coronavirus confirmed in 22 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:19
163 new cases of coronavirus registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 3,519 in total
12:00
Another person dies from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
11:55
33 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan