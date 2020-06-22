Three more employees of Jalal-Abad City Hall contract coronavirus

Three more employees of Jalal-Abad City Hall got infected with coronavirus. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region told 24.kg news agency.

After it became known about the infection of the mayor of the city, Murataly Tagaev, all employees of the City Hall have been tested. Three of them tested positive. Source of the infection was not detected.

According to the Plenipotentiary’s Office, some of the City Hall employees started working remotely.

The mayor of Jalal-Abad city, Murataly Tagaev, became infected with coronavirus. He has mild form of the virus.