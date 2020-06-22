18:24
USD 74.91
EUR 84.02
RUB 1.08
English

Three more employees of Jalal-Abad City Hall contract coronavirus

Three more employees of Jalal-Abad City Hall got infected with coronavirus. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region told 24.kg news agency.

After it became known about the infection of the mayor of the city, Murataly Tagaev, all employees of the City Hall have been tested. Three of them tested positive. Source of the infection was not detected.

According to the Plenipotentiary’s Office, some of the City Hall employees started working remotely.

The mayor of Jalal-Abad city, Murataly Tagaev, became infected with coronavirus. He has mild form of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/156982/
views: 137
Print
Related
Coronavirus confirmed in employee of CEC office in Kyrgyzstan
Minister of Health names reasons for infection of medical workers with COVID-19
Coronavirus confirmed in five deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has COVID-19 test kits for three months
Kyrgyzstan has 1,821 beds for people infected with coronavirus
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan about reintroduction of state of emergency
Number of patients with community-acquired pneumonia on rise
Ak-Keme hotel could be transformed into hospital
Mobile teams and call center 118 switch to around-the-clock work
26 more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
22 June, Monday
17:11
Residents of Chui region hold rally in Bishkek Residents of Chui region hold rally in Bishkek
16:59
Three more employees of Jalal-Abad City Hall contract coronavirus
16:47
All large markets in Bishkek to be disinfected on Mondays
16:02
All markets closed for disinfection in Osh city
15:51
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow