Mayor of Jalal-Abad city, Murataly Tagaev, got infected with coronavirus. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region informed 24.kg news agency.

PCR analysis confirmed COVID-19 in the official. All employees of the City Hall were obliged to pass tests. The results are not yet known.

The City Hall continues to work as usual.

At least 132 people got infected with coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The total number of cases in the republic is 2,789.