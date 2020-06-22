Coronavirus confirmed in employee of CEC office in Kyrgyzstan

An employee of the International Department of the office of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan tested positive for coronavirus. The CEC informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the CEC, the employee is isolated, the issue of transferring the CEC office and its press service to a remote work is being decided. CEC members will also be tested.

It became known today that COVID-19 was confirmed in the head of the Bishkek TEC Kairat Mamatov.

Coronavirus was also detected in the White House. It was announced on Friday, June 19, that a member of Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction, Beishenaly Nurdinov, contracted COVID-19. He contacted almost all of his colleagues, with the exception of the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov.

Beishenaly Nurdinov came to Parliament on June 10 instead of Almazbek Baatyrbekov. The latter has been appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister.

It became known on June 18 that the virus was found in the head of the press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Ibraim Nurakun uulu.

According to preliminary data, five more deputies tested positive for coronavirus — three members of SDPK faction, one member of Bir Bol and one deputy from Onuguu-Progress faction.