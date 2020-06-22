10:47
Ex-deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Bolot Sher passes away

The former Interior Minister, ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the fifth convocation, Bolot Sher, died at the 62nd year of his life. Relatives of the politician told 24.kg news agency.

Bolot Sher was previously hospitalized with a stroke to a hospital in Bishkek. Doctors assessed his condition as serious. The ex-deputy was in a coma. He died without regaining consciousness.

Bolot Sher was born on May 1, 1959. In 2010, after the Bakiyevs were overthrown, he headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and was a member of the interim government.
