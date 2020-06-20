Security Council meeting: Kyrgyzstan to massively purchase test systems

Following the meeting of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan in a narrow format, a number of decisions were made. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The work of the Ministry of Health and the government agencies involved in preventing the spread of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan was recognized as insufficient. The same assessment of the activities against COVID-19 was given to the mayors of Bishkek and Osh, government representatives in the regions.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan was recommended by June 22, 2020 to consider the disciplinary responsibility of the plenipotentiary representatives of the Government in the regions for allowing worsening of the epidemiological situation related to the spread of coronavirus infection.

Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov was warned about the inadmissibility of untimely implementation of the recommendations of the Security Council and the decisions of the Emergency Response Center on combating the spread of coronavirus infection and elimination of its consequences on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the Government was recommended by July 1, 2020 to implement Security Council decisions providing for the implementation of measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection, adopted from January to April 2020. The Cabinet of Ministers should also provide for the possibility of deploying additional beds for hospitalization of patients with coronavirus, equipped with mechanical ventilation devices, personal protective equipment and medicines. It is necessary to ensure proper epidemiological surveillance in the country and take measures to improve the response system to the complication of the epidemiological situation in the country.

Supplies of personal protective equipment and disinfectants for 12 months should be provided for covering all needs until August 1, 2020.

In addition, a sufficient number of test kits should be purchased for detection of coronavirus with a constant replenishment of their reserves. It is necessary to ensure full funding of all activities aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection, including those related to the timely payment of compensation to medical workers. It is necessary to inform the population about the volume and quantity of humanitarian and financial assistance received, its distribution and use for its intended purpose on an ongoing basis.

The Government within three days should approve an action plan and action algorithms aimed at ensuring epidemiological safety during the tourist season in Kyrgyzstan.

The Cabinet of Ministers needs to consider the possibility of carrying out preventive vaccinations against influenza on the principle of mass coverage of the population, uphold the ban on cultural events and invite a large number of guests to ceremonial (weddings, birthdays, and others) and memorial events.

It was also recommended to carry out a wide explanatory work among people of retirement age who are at risk of the need to stay in self-isolation, and also to recommend citizens not to gather in public places in large groups, observe wearing medical masks, social distancing requirement.

To recommend the offices of government plenipotentiary representatives in the regions and City Halls of Bishkek and Osh to make decisions aimed at preventing the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the territories entrusted, to step up preventive measures, including intensifying explanatory work among the population about the mandatory strict observance of all sanitary and epidemiological requirements and recommendations.

It is necessary to carry out activities among business entities on an ongoing basis aimed at identifying violators of sanitary and epidemiological requirements under the conditions of an emergency situation. Work will be stepped up to monitor the occupancy rate of public transport at not more than 60-70 percent with the mandatory use of medical masks.

The Ministry of Health is recommended to increase the reserve of qualified medical personnel, the number of mobile teams and ambulances to quickly respond to incoming calls.

Together with local governments it is necessary to organize an «input filter» with non-contact thermometry in places of mass gathering of citizens (trade and market complexes, catering outlets, state and municipal enterprises).

The Ministry of Emergency Situations was recommended to provide additional places for observation in case of an increase in the number of arriving citizens of Kyrgyzstan from epidemiologically disadvantaged countries, as well as to develop permanent mechanisms for deploying places and keeping people in temporary residence and observation during high alert and emergency situations).