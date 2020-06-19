11:16
Deputy head of State Information Technologies Committee taken into custody

Maksat Dzhylyshbaev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Maksat Dzhylyshbaev was taken into custody until July 12. He is a defendant in a criminal case on illegal sale of radio frequencies.

Recall, an Interdepartmental Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and SCNS is investigating a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency. The ex-head of the agency, Natalya Chernogubova, employees of the SCNS, and a Director for Strategy and Development of Ala-TV were detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center within the case. According to official information, management of the state agency in conspiracy with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing renewed license of the operator due to a change in standards. This entailed damage to the interests of the state.
