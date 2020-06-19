ITUC sends letter to President of Kyrgyzstan concerning Trade Union scandals

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) called on the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to create the necessary conditions for non-interference of the police in the internal affairs of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan. Letter provided to 24.kg news agency by the Federation says.

According to the Secretary General of the ITUC, Sharan Burrow, investigative measures, interrogations and provocations have been held since February. Several union meetings have been foiled. «In addition, criminal proceedings have been instituted against individual members of the Federation of Trade Unions and trade union officials, as well as searches of their private houses and apartments have taken place,» the letter says.

On June 3, Rysgul Babaeva, the acting President of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan, was taken for questioning to the Bishkek police station. On June 17, the district court decided to place Kanatbek Osmonov under house arrest.

It is noted that other members of the Council of the Federation fear that they will be the next. The ITUC Secretary General also said: they have reason to believe that the attacks are intentional abuse by the legislative authorities in the interests of individuals.

Dear President, trade unions in accordance with the Convention of the International Labor Organization (ILO), ratified by your country in 1992, organize their activities and make decisions in accordance with internal rules, without any interference from government bodies. Unfortunately, this is not guaranteed in Kyrgyzstan now. ITUC Secretary General Sharan Burrow

«We urge you to take measures to immediately stop interfering in internal trade union affairs and persecuting individual members and trade union leaders,» she wrote.

The ITUC said that they would inform the ILO and the EU about the violation of trade union rights in the country and would be ready to support the official complaint of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan, as well as use other available international mechanisms to ensure compliance with freedom of association in the country, in law and in practice.