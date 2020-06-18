10:55
Ex-director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in SCNS pretrial detention center

Former director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, Kanatbek Abdykerimov, was remanded in custody at the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

By the decision of the court, Kanatbek Abdykerimov will be kept in the SCNS pretrial detention center until August 4.

Recall, a criminal case has been instituted on the fact of corruption at Kyrgyz Temir Zholu. According to investigators, about 8-9 million soms had been accumulated monthly from November 2018 to April 2020 in the shadow cashbox of the state-owned enterprise, 50 percent of which was taken by the general director. The remaining funds were distributed among its senior and mid-level managers.
