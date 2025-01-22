15:24
Salaries increased at Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, new passenger cars to be purchased

NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise will purchase 36 passenger train cars. The Deputy Director of the enterprise Dastan Usubakunov told at a press conference.

According to him, cooperation with the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Fund is underway to update the rolling stock and purchase cars for international routes.

«We currently need 16 cars, but we plan to purchase 36 new ones. A distribution is planned in the future: which cars to send to international routes, and which to leave for domestic routes. As for the condition of the cars, we understand that they are outdated, and the workers are repairing them and eliminating deficiencies,» he said.

The official added that the workers’ salaries have been increased by 30 percent. «On average, they receive 32,000-33,000 soms,» Dastan Usubakunov concluded.
