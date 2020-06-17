Scandal at Trade Unions Federation: Kanatbek Osmonov placed under house arrest

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek ruled on a measure of restraint in relation to the Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions Kanatbek Osmonov. He was placed under house arrest for two months.

Kanatbek Osmonov has been charged under three Articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — «Raiding», «Abuse of power at a commercial or other organization» and «Forgery of documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As his lawyer Anara Kyshtobaeva notes, this case is being considered by law enforcement agencies on «a far-fetched statement by former chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions Mirbek Asanakunov, in order to put pressure on members of the Council, who decided to dismiss him at the February 5 meeting.»

Recall, Mirbek Asanakunov was elected Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions on January 16, 2017. Prior to that, he was a deputy of the Parliament from SDPK and worked as the governor of Issyk-Kul region.

Earlier, Asanakunov was accused of forgery of documents. The Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit. The decision was made due to the fact that such disputes are settled out of court.

On February 5, a decision was made to remove Mirbek Asanakunov from the post of Chairman at a meeting of the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions — the highest governing body of the federation.

The trade union scandal has been lasting for more than a year.