Ex-deputy appointed new head of Education Department at Bishkek City Hall

Elmira Imanalieva was appointed the head of the Education Department at the Bishkek City Hall. It was announced at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council.

Previously, she was a deputy of the Parliament of the fifth convocation, worked as a lecturer at the Arabaev Kyrgyz State University, head of the Pervomaisky District Department of Education, an expert in Parliament, head of the Department of State Commission for Antitrust Policy, and the National Commission for the Protection and Development of Competition under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. In 2002-2005, she was a deputy head of the Pervomaisky and Leninsky District Administrations, and then a Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic for three years.

Elmira Imanalieva had already worked for the City Hall and its structures. In 2008-2010, she held the position of head of the Department of Education and Youth Policy at the Bishkek City Hall, the Vice Mayor of the capital.