13:14
USD 74.88
EUR 84.35
RUB 1.06
English

Ex-deputy appointed new head of Education Department at Bishkek City Hall

Elmira Imanalieva was appointed the head of the Education Department at the Bishkek City Hall. It was announced at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council.

Previously, she was a deputy of the Parliament of the fifth convocation, worked as a lecturer at the Arabaev Kyrgyz State University, head of the Pervomaisky District Department of Education, an expert in Parliament, head of the Department of State Commission for Antitrust Policy, and the National Commission for the Protection and Development of Competition under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. In 2002-2005, she was a deputy head of the Pervomaisky and Leninsky District Administrations, and then a Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic for three years.

Elmira Imanalieva had already worked for the City Hall and its structures. In 2008-2010, she held the position of head of the Department of Education and Youth Policy at the Bishkek City Hall, the Vice Mayor of the capital.
link: https://24.kg/english/156206/
views: 35
Print
Related
Nurbolot Usenbaev appointed new Deputy Minister of Health
Aida Ismailova appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Staff reshuffle takes place at Bishkek City Hall
Executive Secretary of Pardon Commission under President appointed
New deputy head of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek appointed
New Director General of Electric Stations Company appointed
Adybek Nabiev appointed First Deputy Head of Batken district
New Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Urmatbek Kokocharov becomes head of State Agency for Architecture
New head of State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety appointed
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
16 June, Tuesday
13:03
Ex-deputy appointed new head of Education Department at Bishkek City Hall Ex-deputy appointed new head of Education Department a...
12:39
14 more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8 million people globally
12:07
Number of COVID-19 cases with unknown source of infection on rise
11:40
Four people injured in traffic accident in Batken region