20:29
USD 74.78
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.08
English

$ 2.6 million allocated to Kyrgyzstan to adapt to climate change

The Green Climate Fund will allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 2.6 million to develop a national plan for adaptation to climate change. The Center for Climate Financing of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The funds will be used to support development of a national adaptation plan and action plans in such sectors as emergencies, healthcare, agriculture and irrigation.

«Adaptation to climate change is an extremely important task for Kyrgyzstan as part of the long-term development strategy of the republic until 2040. To achieve sustainable and real results, all sectors of the economy and regions of the country should be included in the process. Based on the results of this process, the Climate Finance Center will develop specific projects to reduce the vulnerability of sectors of the economy and regions that will be included in the climate investment program of the Kyrgyz Republic,» director of the center Kanat Abdrakhmanov told.

The Green Climate Fund is the largest climate fund in the world. To date, it has approved four projects in Kyrgyzstan for $ 41.6 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/156120/
views: 114
Print
Related
EU and Central Asia: Tackling climate change is a priority
Energy audit to be conducted at Bishkek schools and kindergartens
President tells about contribution of Kyrgyzstan to climate change prevention
Bishkek to host first Climate Festival
$ 2 billion - cost of Kyrgyzstan’s adaptation to climate change
Akeneev: It makes no sense for Kyrgyzstan to build new hydropower plants
Kyrgyzstan to be allocated funds to adapt to climate change
Schools in Kyrgyzstan to get "climate boxes"
Kyrgyzstan asks for $ 3 million to adapt to climate change
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
15 June, Monday
19:45
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorro...
19:40
Part of World Bank's loan of $ 55 mln to be spent on modernization of schools
19:27
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Bishkek is turning into center of coronavirus infection
19:18
$ 2.6 million allocated to Kyrgyzstan to adapt to climate change
16:35
Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan concerned about excessive fines