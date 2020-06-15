$ 2.6 million allocated to Kyrgyzstan to adapt to climate change

The Green Climate Fund will allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 2.6 million to develop a national plan for adaptation to climate change. The Center for Climate Financing of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The funds will be used to support development of a national adaptation plan and action plans in such sectors as emergencies, healthcare, agriculture and irrigation.

«Adaptation to climate change is an extremely important task for Kyrgyzstan as part of the long-term development strategy of the republic until 2040. To achieve sustainable and real results, all sectors of the economy and regions of the country should be included in the process. Based on the results of this process, the Climate Finance Center will develop specific projects to reduce the vulnerability of sectors of the economy and regions that will be included in the climate investment program of the Kyrgyz Republic,» director of the center Kanat Abdrakhmanov told.

The Green Climate Fund is the largest climate fund in the world. To date, it has approved four projects in Kyrgyzstan for $ 41.6 million.