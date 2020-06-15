Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan concerned about excessive fines

Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan, Robin Ord-Smith, expresses concern over media reports of excessive checks and fines against entrepreneurs and business representatives. Official appeal of the Business Ombudsman says.

Entrepreneurs have not yet recovered from the damage caused by the forced lack of business activity during quarantine and the state of emergency. They are struggling to restore economic activity, save jobs and contribute to the country’s economy.

Any additional financial pressure is fraught with unnecessary risks and negative consequences for the private sector. Robin Ord-Smith

He is particularly concerned about reports of excessive and controversial checks by individual government agencies, increasing pressure on businesses and entrepreneurs.

«The safety of citizens amid the potential spread of COVID-19 is paramount. There is no doubt in the need and responsibility of the business to comply with sanitary rules and norms in order to preserve the health and safety of people. Against this background, scattered and inconsistent interpretations, discrepancies in interpretations of sanitary norms, fines imposed based on their results with dubious or illegal grounds are unacceptable,» the statement says.

The Business Ombudsman stressed that representatives of state bodies should show the maximum level of professionalism in this matter, giving preference to information and explanatory work instead of punitive methods that entail additional pressure on the country’s business.

Robin Ord-Smith called on entrepreneurs and business representatives who faced illegal fines, corruption or other violations of their rights and legal interests to send him a complaint.