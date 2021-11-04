Tax Service and Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation

Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Abduvapov and the Commissioner for the Protection of Rights, Freedoms and Legal Interests of Entrepreneurs — Business Ombudsman Robin Ord-Smith signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation. Press service of the State Tax Service reported.

The purpose of the agreement is to assist in ensuring the legality and transparency of the activities of the STS bodies, improving their interaction with business entities and the Business Ombudsman. The parties have already discussed various aspects and prospects of cooperation.

The Chairman of the Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov invited the Business Ombudsman to make proposals to the draft of the new Tax Code.

«He stressed that the State Tax Service is ready to support them and provide the necessary assistance. The parties also agreed to coordinate work on improving legislation aimed at simplifying and improving the conditions for doing business, assisting in detection and elimination of violations of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of business entities, as well as joint participation in an open discussion of draft regulatory legal acts in the field of fiscal policy,» the statement says.