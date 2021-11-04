17:49
USD 84.77
EUR 98.21
RUB 1.19
English

Tax Service and Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation

Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Abduvapov and the Commissioner for the Protection of Rights, Freedoms and Legal Interests of Entrepreneurs — Business Ombudsman Robin Ord-Smith signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation. Press service of the State Tax Service reported.

The purpose of the agreement is to assist in ensuring the legality and transparency of the activities of the STS bodies, improving their interaction with business entities and the Business Ombudsman. The parties have already discussed various aspects and prospects of cooperation.

The Chairman of the Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov invited the Business Ombudsman to make proposals to the draft of the new Tax Code.

«He stressed that the State Tax Service is ready to support them and provide the necessary assistance. The parties also agreed to coordinate work on improving legislation aimed at simplifying and improving the conditions for doing business, assisting in detection and elimination of violations of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of business entities, as well as joint participation in an open discussion of draft regulatory legal acts in the field of fiscal policy,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/212696/
views: 60
Print
Related
Tax Service urges Kyrgyzstanis to pay motor vehicle, land, real property tax
Ulukbek Maripov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss protection of entrepreneurs
Tax Service could resume scheduled inspections of business from July 1
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards of use of cash registers from July 1
Kumtor developments: Business Ombudsman calls parties for negotiations
Kyrgyzstan to get Russian analytical systems for Tax Service
Head of tax office for Pervomaisky district detained for bribe extortion
Iskander Gaipkulov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss measures to protect business
State Tax Service employees detained in Bishkek
Organizations of Kyrgyzstan to submit tax returns electronically from April 1
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
4 November, Thursday
17:23
Tax Service and Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation Tax Service and Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan agree...
16:55
USAID provides $2.8 million for COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Kyrgyzstan
16:32
Head of Uzbekistan approves creation of Development Fund with Kyrgyzstan
15:38
4-year-old girl dies in fire in sewing workshop in Bishkek
15:28
Sewing workshop on fire in Bishkek