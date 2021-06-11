Ulukbek Maripov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss protection of entrepreneurs

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Robin Ord-Smith. Press service of the Government reported.

During the meeting, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted the importance of the activities of the Institute of Business Ombudsman to ensure protection of the rights and legitimate interests of entrepreneurs and their observance by state authorities.

«State protection of the rights and legitimate interests of entrepreneurs and investors is one of the main activities of the Cabinet of Ministers. We provide and are ready to continue to provide all possible support to the Institute of Business Ombudsman, which has become a bridge uniting state bodies and the business community in a single and consolidated work to develop the country’s economy,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He stressed that measures have been taken for interaction between business and law enforcement agencies, in particular, work is underway to exclude unjustified state interference in the economic activities of business entities and the Financial Police body has been liquidated.

In turn, the Business Ombudsman noted the importance of effective interaction. Robin Ord-Smith noted that along with the main functionality of the Business Ombudsman Institution, his team is always ready to provide maximum assistance in the framework of ongoing reforms aimed at supporting and developing entrepreneurship and business in the republic.