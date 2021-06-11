17:25
USD 84.32
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.17
English

Ulukbek Maripov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss protection of entrepreneurs

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Robin Ord-Smith. Press service of the Government reported.

During the meeting, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted the importance of the activities of the Institute of Business Ombudsman to ensure protection of the rights and legitimate interests of entrepreneurs and their observance by state authorities.

«State protection of the rights and legitimate interests of entrepreneurs and investors is one of the main activities of the Cabinet of Ministers. We provide and are ready to continue to provide all possible support to the Institute of Business Ombudsman, which has become a bridge uniting state bodies and the business community in a single and consolidated work to develop the country’s economy,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He stressed that measures have been taken for interaction between business and law enforcement agencies, in particular, work is underway to exclude unjustified state interference in the economic activities of business entities and the Financial Police body has been liquidated.

In turn, the Business Ombudsman noted the importance of effective interaction. Robin Ord-Smith noted that along with the main functionality of the Business Ombudsman Institution, his team is always ready to provide maximum assistance in the framework of ongoing reforms aimed at supporting and developing entrepreneurship and business in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/197366/
views: 115
Print
Related
Entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan arrive in Jalal-Abad to discuss cooperation
Prosecutors and investigators not to order checks in Kyrgyzstan
Business does not see government support - International Business Council's head
Amendments to Codes lead to criminalization of economic crimes
Sultan Akhmatov: It is important not to cut off documents that help business
Kumtor developments: Business Ombudsman calls parties for negotiations
Cabinet of Ministers suggests own variant of protection of entrepreneurs
Iskander Gaipkulov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss measures to protect business
Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan
President Japarov and Business Ombudsman discuss problems of entrepreneurs
Popular
Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey
11 June, Friday
17:15
Political scientist Mars Sariev comments on Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkey Political scientist Mars Sariev comments on Sadyr Japar...
16:22
Ulukbek Maripov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss protection of entrepreneurs
15:45
New composition of CEC to approve official results of repeat elections
15:25
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 174.8 million people globally
15:12
World Bank allocates $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for vaccination against COVID-19