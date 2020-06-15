Founder of Ala-TV company Arthur Khaldarov detained in Bishkek

Founder of Ala-TV LLC, Arthur Khaldarov, was detained in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Arthur Khaldarov was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 until July 12.

«The company’s founder was detained by the Military Prosecutor’s Office within a criminal case on illegal sale of radio frequencies. He was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the sources said.

Recall, an Interdepartmental Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and SCNS is investigating a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency. The ex-head of the agency, Natalya Chernogubova, employees of the SCNS, and a Director for Strategy and Development of Ala-TV were detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center within the case. According to official information, management of the state agency in conspiracy with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing renewed license of the operator due to a change in standards. This entailed damage to the interests of the state.