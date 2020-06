Ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Bolot Sher, was hospitalized in the National Hospital with a stroke. MP Maksat Sabirov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Bolot Sher is in intensive care unit now.

«I visited the colleague yesterday, doctors did not let me in. According to some reports, Bolot Sher was at home when it happened,» Maksat Sabirov said.