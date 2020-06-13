09:08
USD 74.78
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.08
English

Volume of remittances from Kyrgyz migrants reduces almost twice

Migrants have transferred $ 76.3 million to Kyrgyzstan in April 2020 that is 1.88 times less than in March. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Compared with April 2019, the figure decreased by $ 123.84 million, or 2.62 times. If we compare the volume of transfers in April with the data for December 2019, the decrease will be $ 138.6 million, or 2.8 times.

At least $ 534 million have been transferred to the republic for four months of 2020. This is $ 206.5 million, or 28 percent less than for the same period last year.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 517.3 million. Other $ 8.4 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other states, from the United States — $ 6.7 million.

As a result of April 2020, there was also an outflow of funds — $ 17.7 million. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 17.2 million.

The net inflow of remittances in April 2020 to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 58.6 million.

At year-end 2019, the volume of money transfers to the country reached $ 2,407 billion. At least $554.5 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,852.5 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/155907/
views: 26
Print
Related
Volume of remittances from migrants reduces by 13 percent for a month
Migrants transfer $ 313.6 million to Kyrgyzstan for 2 months of 2020
Migrants transfer $ 148.5 million to Kyrgyzstan in January 2020
Migrants transfer $ 2.4 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan continues to decline
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 242.1 mln over the year
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decrease by almost $ 200 million for year
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan
Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Migrants transfer $ 934.8 million to Kyrgyzstan for five months of 2019
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
13 June, Saturday
09:03
Volume of remittances from Kyrgyz migrants reduces almost twice Volume of remittances from Kyrgyz migrants reduces almo...
12 June, Friday
17:19
Location of sanitary control posts at entrances to Bishkek changed
16:44
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
16:06
State kindergartens in Chui region not to work yet
15:46
Government of Kyrgyzstan supports amendments to Law on Political Parties
15:36
Over quarter of infected with COVID-19 in Bishkek - residents of housing estates