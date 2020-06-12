16:23
USD 74.28
EUR 84.59
RUB 1.07
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and the people of the Russian Federation on a public holiday — Russia Day. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

«Russia with its great history and culture, grandiose achievements and unique natural wealth, uniting many nations and distinctive cultures in a vast space, has achieved impressive success in state building with your direct participation, and today its development and international authority are inextricably linked with your name. The course chosen by the Russian Federation to protect national interests, civil accord and preserve spiritual values ​​is the key to the country’s consistent development and progress,» the message says.

Related news
Russia allocates 370 quotas to Kyrgyzstan for study at educational institutions
«People in Kyrgyzstan value the common historical heritage and appreciate your personal contribution to the development of centuries-old bonds of friendship between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation, implementation of major joint economic projects, as well as support for integration processes in the Eurasian space,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic noted.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov is convinced that Kyrgyz-Russian relations will continue to dynamically and fruitfully develop in all areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership for the benefit of the prosperity of our states.

He wished Vladimir Putin good health and further great successes in state activities, and peace and prosperity — to all the people of Russia.
link: https://24.kg/english/155848/
views: 117
Print
Related
Nikolay Udovichenko about status of Russian language, assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Russia allocates 370 quotas to Kyrgyzstan for study at educational institutions
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek to host concert on occasion of Russia Day
Russia opens borders for traveling abroad to work, study and get treatment
Over $ 300,000 transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan under fictitious contracts
Bishkek - Yakutsk flight scheduled for June 8
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia denies involvement in sale of airline tickets
Legal Center for support of Russian citizens opens in Bishkek
Plane to take off from Bishkek for Novosibirsk today
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
12 June, Friday
16:06
State kindergartens in Chui region not to work yet State kindergartens in Chui region not to work yet
15:46
Government of Kyrgyzstan supports amendments to Law on Political Parties
15:36
Over quarter of infected with COVID-19 in Bishkek - residents of housing estates
14:57
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 7.5 million people globally
14:49
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day