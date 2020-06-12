Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and the people of the Russian Federation on a public holiday — Russia Day. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

«Russia with its great history and culture, grandiose achievements and unique natural wealth, uniting many nations and distinctive cultures in a vast space, has achieved impressive success in state building with your direct participation, and today its development and international authority are inextricably linked with your name. The course chosen by the Russian Federation to protect national interests, civil accord and preserve spiritual values ​​is the key to the country’s consistent development and progress,» the message says.

«People in Kyrgyzstan value the common historical heritage and appreciate your personal contribution to the development of centuries-old bonds of friendship between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation, implementation of major joint economic projects, as well as support for integration processes in the Eurasian space,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic noted.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov is convinced that Kyrgyz-Russian relations will continue to dynamically and fruitfully develop in all areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership for the benefit of the prosperity of our states.

He wished Vladimir Putin good health and further great successes in state activities, and peace and prosperity — to all the people of Russia.