Soldiers of National Guard prepare for parade on Red Square in Moscow

The parade unit of the National Guard of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the parade on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the World War II, which will be held in Moscow on June 24, at the invitation of the Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu. The General Staff of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The guards did not interrupt training even during quarantine. The excellent students of combat training and drill training, selected to participate in the crucial event, daily practiced elements of the parade system in compliance with sanitary requirements.

Soldiers of the National Guard will participate in the anniversary parade on the Red Square for the second time.

Before departure, they will undergo a PCR test to eliminate the risk of coronavirus infection.

Upon arrival in the capital of the Russian Federation, the guards will continue training as part of common ceremonial cells with participants from other invited states.