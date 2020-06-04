17:53
USD 73.47
EUR 82.37
RUB 1.08
English

Soldiers of National Guard prepare for parade on Red Square in Moscow

The parade unit of the National Guard of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan will take part in the parade on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the World War II, which will be held in Moscow on June 24, at the invitation of the Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu. The General Staff of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The guards did not interrupt training even during quarantine. The excellent students of combat training and drill training, selected to participate in the crucial event, daily practiced elements of the parade system in compliance with sanitary requirements.

Soldiers of the National Guard will participate in the anniversary parade on the Red Square for the second time.

Before departure, they will undergo a PCR test to eliminate the risk of coronavirus infection.

Upon arrival in the capital of the Russian Federation, the guards will continue training as part of common ceremonial cells with participants from other invited states.
link: https://24.kg/english/154885/
views: 68
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan accepts invitation to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
Victory Parade in Moscow to be held on June 24
Bishkek hosts meeting-requiem dedicated to 75th anniversary of Victory in WWII
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin congratulate each other on Victory Day
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
Festive fireworks to be organized on Victory Day in Bishkek
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan pass Victory relay to Tajikistan
Red star made of flowers appears on Victory Square in Bishkek
Virtual photo exhibition dedicated to Victory Day launched in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan announces video contest on occasion of Victory Day among students
Popular
New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan
26 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,748 in total 26 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,748 in total
Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev goes on hunger strike Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev goes on hunger strike
69 more people contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 1,817 in total 69 more people contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 1,817 in total
4 June, Thursday
17:40
Kyrgyzstan extends green corridor for foreigners Kyrgyzstan extends green corridor for foreigners
17:25
Soldiers of National Guard prepare for parade on Red Square in Moscow
17:06
Three people drown for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
16:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 6.4 million people globally
16:43
Round-the-clock virological laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region