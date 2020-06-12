Transfer of runway at Kant airbase: Deputies support protocol in three readings

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported in three readings the protocol on transfer of the runway of the unified Russian military base Kant to Russia.

At least 109 deputies voted for it. No one spoke out against.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic is interested in repair of the runway and other airfield facilities at the expense of the Russian side. Therefore, one of the articles of the agreement on the airbase was supplemented with a special clause.

In case the Russian side carries out reconstruction of the airfield coatings at its own expense at the Kant airfield, the ownership right to the improvements belongs to the Russian Federation. Upon termination of the agreement, improvements are transferred to the Kyrgyz side.

The runway itself is included in the list of objects for sharing. The protocol on amendments to the agreement on Kant airbase was adopted at the end of March 2019. However, it was submitted to the Parliament for ratification only on February 18, 2020.