First batch of COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation reported.

At least 200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were delivered by a military transport aircraft of the Central Military District. Military medics used special containers for transportation for compliance with the cold chain.

«Medical workers of the military base, the military personnel on alert, the command staff and the duty forces will be vaccinated first of all,» the press service reported.

It is noted that vaccination will be exclusively voluntary. Before vaccination, the servicemen will be told about effect of the vaccine on the human body and possible side effects.

Recall, Kant Russian joint military base is a part of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the CSTO. It is armed with Su-25 attack aircraft and Mi-8 helicopters.