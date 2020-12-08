23:22
Servicemen of Russian Kant airbase donate humanitarian aid to orphanages

Servicemen of Russian Kant airbase handed over humanitarian aid to orphanages in Kyrgyzstan. Asia in Center Telegram channel reports.

The cargo consisting of food packages, clothes for children, books, stationery and toys was handed over to the employees of Umut special center. This organization is directly involved in distribution of aid between the institutions under the patronage of the Russian airbase.

«The Russian Ministry of Defense has been helping orphanages and special schools in Kyrgyzstan for several years. Support is provided on a regular basis since the first year of deployment of the military base on the territory of the republic,» the message says.
link: https://24.kg/english/176010/
Servicemen of Russian Kant airbase donate humanitarian aid to orphanages
