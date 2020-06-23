12:40
USD 74.99
EUR 84.17
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan ratifies amendments to agreement on Russian airbase

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, signed the law on ratification of the protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the status and conditions of the Russian military base on the territory of the republic.

The law was adopted by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on June 11, 2020.

In 2016-2017, together with the Russian side, a topographic survey of land leased by the Russian side was conducted. It showed an excess of actually occupied space compared to the size established by the agreement. According to the agreement dated 2012, the area of ​​land leased by the Russian side was 866.2 hectares. According to the results of the inventory, the actually used area is 924.52 hectares.

After the protocol comes into force, the parties will organize work to reimburse Kyrgyzstan the rent for actually used land plot starting from September 20, 2012.

As part of the protocol, it is planned to reconstruct the runway at the expense of the Russian side. Upon expiration of the agreement, the facilities will be returned to the Kyrgyz side. In addition, runway facilities are included in the list of shared facilities.

In addition, the Russian side plans to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles at a Russian airbase. After the entry into force of the protocol, the parties will sign an interdepartmental document determining the procedure for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.
link: https://24.kg/english/157053/
views: 138
Print
Related
Transfer of runway at Kant airbase: Deputies support protocol in three readings
Russia to spend 2.5 billion rubles on runway reconstruction at Kant airbase
Russia gives up intention to open airbase in southern Kyrgyzstan
Unmanned aerial squad created at Russian Kant airbase
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Land rent for Russian airbase Kant in Kyrgyzstan to reach $ 4.8 million
New armored cars with machine guns delivered to Kant airbase
Kant airbase to be supplied with latest modernized attack aircraft
Russian pilots from Kant airbase conduct exercises in mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Jam for cadets sent from Kyrgyzstan to Russia by military aircraft
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
23 June, Tuesday
12:29
At least 19 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Korea, Japan, the Philippines At least 19 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Korea,...
12:25
Coronavirus confirmed in 22 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:19
163 new cases of coronavirus registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 3,519 in total
12:00
Another person dies from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
11:55
33 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan