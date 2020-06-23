Kyrgyzstan ratifies amendments to agreement on Russian airbase

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, signed the law on ratification of the protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the status and conditions of the Russian military base on the territory of the republic.

The law was adopted by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on June 11, 2020.

In 2016-2017, together with the Russian side, a topographic survey of land leased by the Russian side was conducted. It showed an excess of actually occupied space compared to the size established by the agreement. According to the agreement dated 2012, the area of ​​land leased by the Russian side was 866.2 hectares. According to the results of the inventory, the actually used area is 924.52 hectares.

After the protocol comes into force, the parties will organize work to reimburse Kyrgyzstan the rent for actually used land plot starting from September 20, 2012.

As part of the protocol, it is planned to reconstruct the runway at the expense of the Russian side. Upon expiration of the agreement, the facilities will be returned to the Kyrgyz side. In addition, runway facilities are included in the list of shared facilities.

In addition, the Russian side plans to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles at a Russian airbase. After the entry into force of the protocol, the parties will sign an interdepartmental document determining the procedure for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.