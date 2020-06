At least 200 laptops were donated to schools in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the country reported.

The laptops were handed over by partners of the ministry — Assanabil Arab Charity Foundation, Ala-Too Development Center and NAMA International Foundation.

«The laptops will be distributed among 57 schools. Priority was given to educational institutions with a high need for computers, located in border villages and remote areas,» the ministry said.