Baktybek Shamkeev left post of a Chairman of the Board of Aiyl Bank OJSC. The financial institution informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision was made by the Board of Directors of the bank in connection with expiration of his labor contract.

Ulanbek Nogaev was appointed the Acting Chairman of the Board. His appointment should be approved by shareholders.

At least 100 percent of the shares of Aiyl Bank are held by the state.

Baktybek Shamkeev had headed the bank for one year.