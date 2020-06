The Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek will host a large concert dedicated to Russia Day on June 12. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The event will take place at 11.00 as part of the Cross Year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

«In connection with coronavirus infection, the concert will be held without spectators, but it will be broadcast live on Culture TV channel, as well as on the channel’s website. Russian and Kyrgyz performers will participate in the online concert,» the diplomatic mission said.