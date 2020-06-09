12:13
USD 74.20
EUR 83.84
RUB 1.09
English

Chaldovar checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border resumes work

Chaldovar (KG) — Sypatai Batyr (KZ) checkpoint resumed work for crossing the state border by freight vehicles in compliance with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological requirements. The head of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, Chingiz Aidarbekov, noted during a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic noted, the parties discussed pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as interaction of the two countries in countering COVID-19, and also exchanged views on the situation with the movement of vehicles across the border.

In particular, the Kyrgyz side called on Kazakhstan to comply with the current EAEU standards.

«The parties, noting the importance of creation of favorable conditions for entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, have come to understanding the need to remove barriers at the existing checkpoints Ak-Tilek (KG) — Karasu (KZ) and Chon-Kapka (KG) — Aisha-Bibi (KZ),» the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan added.

Queues on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border have become commonplace. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan stated to 24.kg news agency that representatives of the Kazakh side introduced additional requirements at the end of February, that is, before restrictions were introduced in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection. Therefore, checks of freight transport take a long time.

Earlier, the Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan reported that the following documents are being checked and scanned at the border: CMR (Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road), consignment note, invoice, vehicle registration certificate, border crossing coupon.
link: https://24.kg/english/155319/
views: 73
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and China agree to resume work of Torugart checkpoint
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday
Kazakhstan lifts restrictions on entry of vehicles, long queues formed
Competition for free education in Kazakhstan resumed
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss checkpoints, smuggling issues
Heads of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discuss joint measures to combat COVID-19
Dariga Nazarbayeva loses deputy seat in Parliament of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan ready to let citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Sol-Iletsk through
Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days
Kazakhstan extends quarantine, state of emergency until May 11
Popular
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
9 June, Tuesday
11:44
Chaldovar checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border resumes work Chaldovar checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border resumes wo...
11:15
Three more medical workers get COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan
11:08
Fraudster promising to help with obtaining U.S. visa detained in Bishkek
10:49
Woman dies of coronavirus in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
10:38
23 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,055 in total