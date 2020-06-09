Chaldovar checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border resumes work

Chaldovar (KG) — Sypatai Batyr (KZ) checkpoint resumed work for crossing the state border by freight vehicles in compliance with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological requirements. The head of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, Chingiz Aidarbekov, noted during a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic noted, the parties discussed pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as interaction of the two countries in countering COVID-19, and also exchanged views on the situation with the movement of vehicles across the border.

In particular, the Kyrgyz side called on Kazakhstan to comply with the current EAEU standards.

«The parties, noting the importance of creation of favorable conditions for entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, have come to understanding the need to remove barriers at the existing checkpoints Ak-Tilek (KG) — Karasu (KZ) and Chon-Kapka (KG) — Aisha-Bibi (KZ),» the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan added.

Queues on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border have become commonplace. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan stated to 24.kg news agency that representatives of the Kazakh side introduced additional requirements at the end of February, that is, before restrictions were introduced in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection. Therefore, checks of freight transport take a long time.

Earlier, the Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan reported that the following documents are being checked and scanned at the border: CMR (Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road), consignment note, invoice, vehicle registration certificate, border crossing coupon.