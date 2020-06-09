15:16
Rally in support of Mira Karybaeva held in Bishkek

A rally in support of the former head of the Department of Civil Development, Religious and Ethnic Policy of the Presidential Administration, Mira Karybaeva, is held in Bishkek near the building of the Pervomaisky District Court.

About 20 people ask to acquit the defendants in the criminal case on the repair of the Historical Museum of Kyrgyzstan.

The court completed consideration of the criminal case on the merits. The state prosecutors ask to imprison the former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov for 20 years with confiscation of property. Prosecutors believe that the former head of the Cabinet is guilty of corruption. In addition, the supervisory body asks the court to fine Sapar Isakov more than 247 million soms.

As for Mira Karybaeva, the state prosecutors ask to fine her 260,000 soms. They want to convict her of abuse of office.

In July 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case on illegal use of budget funds allocated for reconstruction of the building and purchase of equipment for the State Historical Museum. Damage to the state amounted to 307,650,000 soms.
