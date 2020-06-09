India enters the top 5 countries with highest number of COVID-19 infected

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 110,523 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 7,118,471 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,960,897), Brazil (707,412), Russia (476,073), the UK (288,834), India (265,928), Spain (241,717) and Italy (235,278).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 3,100,000 people. During three days, the figure grew by 151,983 people.

At least 406,522 people died from the virus (growth by 3,813 people since Monday morning), including 110,990 people — in the USA, 40,680 — in the UK, 37,134— in Brazil, 33,964 — in Italy, and 29,212— in France.

At least 2,055 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 12,859 cases — in Kazakhstan, 4,440 — in Uzbekistan, 4,609 — in Tajikistan.