Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek

The Bulgarian Georgi Radev is 25 years old. He has been playing football since childhood. At the beginning of 2020, he signed a contract with the multiple champion of Kyrgyzstan, the capital’s Dordoi Football Club.

— How did you get to Kyrgyzstan?

— My manager contacted the representatives of FC Dordoi; I was looked at in the game and was offered a contract. I stayed here for a week in January, and then we left for a training camp in Turkey for 40 days. I suffered an injury there. I underwent treatment after returning to Kyrgyzstan. Quarantine began soon. In April, I started daily individual training. I have no official matches for FC Dordoi yet.

— Does anything surprise you here?

— It is the climate. It is hard a little for me. It is beginning of summer, but there is already + 30-35 degrees Celsius outside. It will be even hotter. No matter! I’ll get used to it!

— I have managed to walk around Bishkek for the first time at the end of May only. I saw not much and did not notice anything similar.

I liked the city. I would like to get to know it better in the near future.

— Do you have a favorite place?

— It is restaurant opposite the Eternal Flame. There is good food and service. I had steak and salad.

— Lagman, plov and shashlyk. Everything is very delicious, especially plov — thanks to the cooks from our base.

— What do you miss in Kyrgyzstan?

— I miss my wife. She will give birth to our baby in three months.

I miss my country. Previously, I played only in Bulgaria. Dordoi is my first foreign club.

— I have no disappointments. The locals treat me great. We have built good human relationships with many of them.

It was very hard morally during the quarantine. There are no matches, the border is closed, and my pregnant wife is at home. I stayed in a room at the base of the club and watched movies. People around me asked every day: «Zhora, how are you? If you need something, just say. Do not worry, everything will be fine.» Thank them for that. I made friends with all the guys from the base.

— My contract lasts a year. I have recovered from injury and cannot wait to play. Dordoi is the best team in Kyrgyzstan. I hope that we will become champions this year.