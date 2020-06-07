15:07
USD 74.23
EUR 84.12
RUB 1.08
English

Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek

The Bulgarian Georgi Radev is 25 years old. He has been playing football since childhood. At the beginning of 2020, he signed a contract with the multiple champion of Kyrgyzstan, the capital’s Dordoi Football Club.

— How did you get to Kyrgyzstan?

— My manager contacted the representatives of FC Dordoi; I was looked at in the game and was offered a contract. I stayed here for a week in January, and then we left for a training camp in Turkey for 40 days. I suffered an injury there. I underwent treatment after returning to Kyrgyzstan. Quarantine began soon. In April, I started daily individual training. I have no official matches for FC Dordoi yet.

— Does anything surprise you here?

— It is the climate. It is hard a little for me. It is beginning of summer, but there is already + 30-35 degrees Celsius outside. It will be even hotter. No matter! I’ll get used to it!

— Is there something that reminds you of your homeland?

— I have managed to walk around Bishkek for the first time at the end of May only. I saw not much and did not notice anything similar.

I liked the city. I would like to get to know it better in the near future.

— Do you have a favorite place?

— It is restaurant opposite the Eternal Flame. There is good food and service. I had steak and salad.

— What national dishes have you already tried?

— Lagman, plov and shashlyk. Everything is very delicious, especially plov — thanks to the cooks from our base.

— What do you miss in Kyrgyzstan?

— I miss my wife. She will give birth to our baby in three months.

I miss my country. Previously, I played only in Bulgaria. Dordoi is my first foreign club.

— What has fascinated and disappointed you in close acquaintance with the local population?

— I have no disappointments. The locals treat me great. We have built good human relationships with many of them.

It was very hard morally during the quarantine. There are no matches, the border is closed, and my pregnant wife is at home. I stayed in a room at the base of the club and watched movies. People around me asked every day: «Zhora, how are you? If you need something, just say. Do not worry, everything will be fine.» Thank them for that. I made friends with all the guys from the base.

— How long will you stay here?

— My contract lasts a year. I have recovered from injury and cannot wait to play. Dordoi is the best team in Kyrgyzstan. I hope that we will become champions this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/155114/
views: 151
Print
Related
Andrew Chen: Fines can be completely fabricated in Kyrgyzstan
Son of Kamchybek Tashiev invited to play for Italian football team Perugia
Tristan Petterson: Some of my friends have asked me if I got to meet Borat
American Gary Shu fascinated by snow-capped peaks and Kyrgyz ballet
Football players of Tajikistan support neighbors fighting COVID-19
European Football Championship to be held in 2021 due to coronavirus
Kyrgyz for 2 months. What American likes about relationships in local families
Jennifer Tasker: Kurut is a good substitute for strong cheese
Why UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan wears chapan and doesn’t drink kumys
Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
7 June, Sunday
13:00
Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he surviv...
6 June, Saturday
14:53
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
14:38
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
12:16
Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzstan
11:46
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
11:30
Smuggling of large batch of tobacco products from Talas to Kazakhstan prevented