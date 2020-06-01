Human rights activist Kamil Rusiev placed under house arrest

Court of Karakol city placed a human rights activist Kamil Ruziev under house arrest.

It was the request of the prosecutor's office and lawyers.

The son of the human rights activist, Azat Ruziev, said that one of the counts was removed from the charges. Initially, it was reported that Kamil Ruziev was charged with “Fraud” and “Forgery of documents”. He is currently charged with forgery of documents only.

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained the human rights activist on May 29 in Karakol city.