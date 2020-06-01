11:45
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Human rights activist Kamil Rusiev placed under house arrest

Court of Karakol city placed a human rights activist Kamil Ruziev under house arrest.

It was the request of the prosecutor's office and lawyers.

The son of the human rights activist, Azat Ruziev, said that one of the counts was removed from the charges. Initially, it was reported that Kamil Ruziev was charged with “Fraud” and “Forgery of documents”. He is currently charged with forgery of documents only.

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained the human rights activist on May 29 in Karakol city.    
link: https://24.kg/english/154346/
views: 118
Print
Related
Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev goes on hunger strike
UN Office in Bishkek receives protesting human rights defender
Human rights defender demands to release Kazakh blogger
Rita Karasartova wants to become chief of Presidential Administration
Human rights activists at law with Almazbek Atambayev
Ivar Dale: Talks of taxi drivers about politics - refreshing side of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned
1 June, Monday
11:27
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains Hizb ut-Tahrir member wanted in another country SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains Hizb ut-Tahrir member wante...
11:07
Border incident: Kubatbek Boronov to meet with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan
10:59
Border incident: 15 Kyrgyzstanis turn for medical assistance
10:48
Traffic accident involving ambulance occurs in center of Bishkek
10:29
Outbuildings burn down during incident on border with Uzbekistan