18:04
USD 87.45
EUR 101.52
RUB 1.08
English

SCNS detains human rights activist in Bishkek for extortion of $50,000

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a human rights activist. She is suspected of extorting $50,000 for assistance in securing a favorable outcome in a criminal case. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the SCNS, the woman, identified as N.D.M., represented the victim’s interests by proxy and promised to release one of the defendants in the criminal case, citing an alleged agreement with the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Investigative Service.

She was caught red-handed while receiving $20,000. After questioning, N.D.M. was taken to institution No. 23 of the State Penitentiary Service.

The SCNS noted that involvement of officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Investigative Service in this extortion is being investigated.
link: https://24.kg/english/348464/
views: 124
Print
Related
Suspects in brutal beating of man detained in Chui region
Former head of state enterprise detained in illegal medicines import case
SCNS detains customs inspectors of Bishkek FEZ
Lawyer detained in Osh region on fraud charges
17-year-old driver who caused fatal road accident in Bishkek arrested for month
SCNS detains author of terrorist threats in Bishkek
SCNS detains former rector of Eurasian University
Active member of Kamchi Kolbaev's crime group detained in Kyrgyzstan
Human rights defender Aziza Abdirasulova reports threats against her
Head of Nookat district suspected of illegal sale of land
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
24 October, Friday
17:51
One in five children in Kyrgyzstan has elevated blood lead levels One in five children in Kyrgyzstan has elevated blood...
17:28
95 new 12-meter buses to arrive in Bishkek
17:08
SCNS detains human rights activist in Bishkek for extortion of $50,000
16:58
Kyrgyzstan plans to diversify fuel and lubricant supplies
16:35
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing