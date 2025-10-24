SCNS detains human rights activist in Bishkek for extortion of $50,000

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a human rights activist. She is suspected of extorting $50,000 for assistance in securing a favorable outcome in a criminal case. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the SCNS, the woman, identified as N.D.M., represented the victim’s interests by proxy and promised to release one of the defendants in the criminal case, citing an alleged agreement with the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Investigative Service.

She was caught red-handed while receiving $20,000. After questioning, N.D.M. was taken to institution No. 23 of the State Penitentiary Service.

The SCNS noted that involvement of officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Investigative Service in this extortion is being investigated.