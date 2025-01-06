09:57
Abdirasulova can return to her homeland. She is not in danger — Baisalov

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov commented on the situation with human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova, who was forced to leave the country due to threats, in an interview with Azattyk.

In particular, he noted: "The words said at the People’s Kurultai may have offended some people. In my opinion, the name of human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova should not have been mentioned as an example. There are many unknown millionaires among NGOs. Among them are the owners of multi-story buildings, who receive millions and simply send reports. But instead of naming them, for some reason, Aziza Abdirasulova was mentioned, who came from ordinary people and at one time supported President Sadyr Japarov. This was incorrect.

After the kurultai, I immediately called her and apologized on behalf of myself and the government:

«Ezheke, something wrong happened. Even if such words were said, they should not have been addressed to you. Do not be offended or upset. Sometimes information may not be presented as it should be. Perhaps it was not realized how deeply those words might hurt. President Sadyr Japarov does not have any hostility towards you. On the contrary, he always says: «Do not disappoint the people, do not quarrel, all our citizens should live in their own country.»

That information says that the funds were received in 2018. Everyone knows that Aziza Abdirasulova was already retired at that time. Therefore, this action was wrong.

Baisalov also said that «Aziza Abdirasulova is a person we are all proud of. She has always strived for justice, told the truth and remained honest even in the most difficult times. Nothing threatens her in the country, and she can continue to live peacefully with her family.»

The government, according to the deputy chairman, will do everything possible to help restore trust and return the human rights activist to Kyrgyzstan.

On December 21, speaking at the third People’s Kurultai, President Sadyr Japarov criticized some media outlets and the human rights organization Kylym Shamy, founded by Aziza Abdirasulova.
