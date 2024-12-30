17:29
Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova explains her departure from Kyrgyzstan

Human rights activist, founder of the organization Kylym Shamy Aziza Abdirasulova commented on her departure from Kyrgyzstan to Azattyk.

She noted that she was forced to leave Kyrgyzstan due to a threat to her life’s safety.

«I was not ready to leave my homeland. I have a four-year-old grandson in my care. But after various provocative calls and threats, I had to leave. I suffered two strokes and am not ready to serve time in prison,» Aziza Abdirasulova said.

The human rights activist emphasized that she listened to the words of the president several times, which he said at the kurultai.

«We were surprised by his words that our organization and other media were invited to the kurultai. We checked our phones, emails. But there were no invitations,» she noted.

In 2013, Aziza Abdirasulova was the public defender of Sadyr Japarov and his family.

On December 21, speaking at the third People’s Kurultai, President Sadyr Japarov criticized some media outlets and the human rights organization Kylym Shamy, founded by Aziza Abdirasulova.
