Human rights defender Aziza Abdirasulova reports threats against her

Human rights defender Aziza Abdirasulova announced on Facebook that she received threats from an unknown individual on October 16.

She addressed a statement to the Prosecutor General, the heads of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as to the Ombudsperson. According to Abdirasulova, an unknown man called her at 9.35 p.m., and threatened to kill her.

She requested that authorities identify the caller, determine the motive behind the threats, and take legal measures against him.

It is worth noting that Aziza Abdirasulova recently returned to Kyrgyzstan. In December 2024, she left the country after President Sadyr Japarov, speaking at the 3rd People’s Kurultai, criticized certain media outlets and the human rights organization Kylm Shamy, which she founded. Abdirasulova reported that she began receiving threats following the president’s remarks.
