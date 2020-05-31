11:22
Humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan delivered to Osh city

Ceremony of handing over humanitarian aid from the government of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan took place in Osh city. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 1,000 tons of flour, 60 tons of hypochloride, 2,500 disposable respirators, 5,000 pairs of disposable gloves, 2,500 protective suits and 5,000 medical masks have been delivered.

«The cargo was delivered to the southern capital by train. The Kyrgyz side appreciates the timely assistance and support provided by the fraternal people to combat the spread of coronavirus, and expresses its deep appreciation to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan,» the ministry noted.

This is not the first assistance that Uzbekistan has provided to the Kyrgyz Republic.
