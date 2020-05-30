15:35
Deputy equips Dzheti-Oguz hospital with new X-ray machines

Dzheti-Oguz District Hospital received new equipment and personal protective means for employees. Local authorities informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the deputy of the Parliament, Zhanybek Bakchiev, handed over a mobile MRI device, three perfusion PN pumps, a negatoscope and a phantom for calibration to the hospital.

«We did not have such modern devices. Patients were forced to travel to the center of the region or other cities. Using these devices, we can carry out the diagnostics ourselves. In addition, the mobile X-ray machine will help to examine bedridden patients at home,» director of the district hospital, Kanat Zhumakadyrov, said.

«It is timely assistance from deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev, especially modern X-ray machines and personal protective equipment for doctors of the district hospital,» head of the district Murat Ramatov said.
