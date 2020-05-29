A new school year could continue remotely in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, based on the situation, the ministry prepared two scenarios. «We are currently forming a team of methodologists, teachers, we will shoot TV lessons and prepare electronic training resources. This is in case we are not allowed to teach children in real mode,» Nadira Dzhusupbekova told.

We all understand: the health and life of children are at the 1st place, of course, and then — education. Nadira Dzhusupbekova

If the coronavirus pandemic declines and healthcare workers allow children to return to school, then all buildings and premises will be disinfected, and parents will need to provide students with personal protective means.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the last months of the 2019/20 school year passed in a remote mode, however, it was decided not to take into account the grades not to spoil the performance of children. Some students did not have a smartphone, access to the Internet or TV lessons. The format of state examinations in the 9th and 11th grades was changed. The State Commission will assess students based on the overall achievements.