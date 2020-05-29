13:42
USD 73.71
EUR 81.08
RUB 1.04
English

New school year could continue remotely in Kyrgyzstan

A new school year could continue remotely in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, based on the situation, the ministry prepared two scenarios. «We are currently forming a team of methodologists, teachers, we will shoot TV lessons and prepare electronic training resources. This is in case we are not allowed to teach children in real mode,» Nadira Dzhusupbekova told.

We all understand: the health and life of children are at the 1st place, of course, and then — education.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova

If the coronavirus pandemic declines and healthcare workers allow children to return to school, then all buildings and premises will be disinfected, and parents will need to provide students with personal protective means.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the last months of the 2019/20 school year passed in a remote mode, however, it was decided not to take into account the grades not to spoil the performance of children. Some students did not have a smartphone, access to the Internet or TV lessons. The format of state examinations in the 9th and 11th grades was changed. The State Commission will assess students based on the overall achievements.
link: https://24.kg/english/154131/
views: 121
Print
Related
School year to end in Kyrgyzstan on May 30
At least 156,000 children enter first grade today in Kyrgyzstan
New school year to begin in Kyrgyzstan on September 2
Bishkek City Administration officials, police check readiness of schools
Popular
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26 Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
29 May, Friday
13:35
Foreign student drowns in Osh city Foreign student drowns in Osh city
13:31
Four doctors contract coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:27
22 more people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:17
Eight car drivers fined for violation of order in Bishkek
13:04
New school year could continue remotely in Kyrgyzstan