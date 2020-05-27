U.S. dollar drops below 74 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues depreciating in Kyrgyzstan. Its exchange rate fell below 74 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 72.9-73.2 soms, and sold for 73.6-73.9 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at the level of 74,075 soms (0.58 percent growth).

U.S. dollar has depreciated by 5.2 soms since beginning of May.

For just a day, the dollar dropped by 60-80 tyiyns. As a result, its exchange rate returned to the value it had a week ago.

The Russian ruble remains relatively stable. Today, it is bought for 1,015-1.025 soms, and sold for 1.04-1.06 soms. The official rate is 1,0412 (1.62 percent growth).