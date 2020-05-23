Two wounded border guards discharged from hospital

Two wounded border guards were discharged from the National Hospital of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Another soldier continues undergoing treatment. Doctors assess his condition as stable.

«On May 19, 2020, an online consultation was held with participation of an academician Mitalip Mamytov together with the Russian colleagues from Burdenko Neurosurgery Center. Treatment of the patient was adjusted. The patient is provided with all the necessary medicines and medical supplies,» the ministry said.

The press center said to 24.kg news agency that the issue of conducting the second operation has not been resolved so far. «He is now being supervised by doctors, there will be additional consultations,» the Ministry of Health noted.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards on May 8. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital. The Tajik side informed about two injured.