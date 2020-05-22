Almazbek Atambayev felt sick during meeting with wife and children

Health condition of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev sharply worsened, he felt sick. His son Seid posted on Facebook.

«The reason for this was the third meeting through the glass without an opportunity to hug the spouse and children,» he writes.

Seid Atambayev added that it is not clear why it is dangerous for the former president to meet with relatives, who have certificates with negative coronavirus results, but it is not dangerous for him to meet with dozens of people during hearings on Koi-Tash events, who do not have any certificates.

«According to Almazbek Atambayev, he is under enormous moral pressure, he does not want to complain about his state of health, this does not correspond to his principles,» the eldest son of the former president wrote.

Almazbek Atambayev is a defendant in several criminal cases. Trials are ongoing on two of them — unlawful release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019.