Drug dealer with large batch of heroin arrested in Kyrgyzstan

A drug dealer with a large batch of heroin was arrested in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Drug Trafficking Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Employees of the State Drug Trafficking Control Service for Osh city and Osh region conducted an operation to detect and suppress a stable channel for distribution of narcotic drugs.

The fact was registered, investigative actions are carried out under Article 267 (illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of the measures, an active member of the drug trafficking group was detained.

At least 1 kilogram and 47 grams of heroin was seized from illicit trafficking.

The detained drug dealer was placed in a temporary detention center; investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify other persons involved in this crime.
