Large batch of heroin confiscated from citizen of Tajikistan in Batken

A citizen of Tajikistan was detained with an especially large batch of heroin in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking reports.

Packages with a specific smell of acetic anhydride were found during a search in the car of 38-year-old man.

«The forensic chemical examination showed that the seized substance was heroin. At least 2 kg 600 grams of heroin have been confiscated from the illegal trafficking. At present, operational and investigative measures are being carried out,» the state service reported.