Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region

A large batch of heroin was found in Kara-Kul (Jalal-Abad region). The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information.

It is known that the local police received operational information: a large batch of drugs was loaded into a truck in Uch-Korgon village.

According to preliminary data, it was planned to transport the heroin to Russia and European countries. The truck was detained during special operation, it carried 19 tons of fruit. Investigators found 93 bricks with 44.3 kilograms of heroin among peaches and pears.

According to preliminary examination, the seized heroin turned out to be of the highest quality.

The police identified owner of the truck, search for him started. A criminal case was opened, investigation began.
