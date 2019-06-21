15:52
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Confectionery shop searched

Elite Choko LLC and its confectionery shop were searched in connection with detention of a truck from Kyrgyzstan with more than 500 kilograms of heroin in Germany. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Investigators checked premises and warehouses of the company, but did not find anything suspicious. The documents of the owners of the company are also in order. Earlier, the owner of the confectionery shop Elite Choko Aida Joldosheva was summoned for questioning by the investigating authorities. She gave explanations about the logistics of products and answered questions about the arrested driver, who worked at her company.

The citizen of Turkey Ozon Suleyman, born in 1956, has been living in Bishkek for a long time. Prior to employment at Elite Choko, he worked at another confectionery company in the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic. German police detained him after they found 670 kilograms of heroin in his truck.

Accompanying documents of the freight forwarder indicate Belgium as the destination point of the cargo from Kyrgyzstan. The cargo is Turkish delight and halva weighting more than 20 tons. As the investigative bodies stressed, the cargo weighted 2 tons more during detention.
